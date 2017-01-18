Обнаружено блокирование рекламы на сайте

Уважаемые пользователи,

создатели сайта не желают превращать его в свалку рекламы, но для существования нашего сайта необходим показ нескольких баннеров.

просим отнестись с пониманием и добавить zakon.kz в список исключений вашей программы для блокировки рекламы (AdBlock и другие).
WHATSAPP +7 (701) 737-85-12
 
Новости за сегодня

Австралийка сбросила 65 килограммов из мести бывшему возлюбленному

18 января 2017, 14:54

25-летняя Хейли Уэстоби (Hayley Westoby) поправилась до 119 килограммов во время своего первого года обучения в университете.


Жительница Сиднея сбросила 65 килограммов после того, как ее бывший возлюбленный указал ей на лишний вес, пишет Daily Mail.

25-летняя Хейли Уэстоби (Hayley Westoby) поправилась до 119 килограммов во время своего первого года обучения в университете. Девушка злоупотребляла фастфудом и алкоголем до тех пор, пока ее бывший молодой человек не отпустил грубый комментарий по этому поводу. «Мы ругались о какой-то глупости, и он сказал, что мне не помешало бы похудеть», — вспомнила девушка.

После ссоры австралийка пересмотрела свой образ жизни и поняла, что ей необходимо сбросить вес. Уэстоби похудела благодаря правильному питанию и регулярным занятиям в спортивном зале. «В глубине души я понимаю, что он не хотел грубить, а проявил волнение по поводу моего веса», — сказала она.


Если вы обнаружили ошибку или опечатку – выделите фрагмент текста с ошибкой и нажмите на ссылку сообщить об ошибке.

Комментарии
Загрузка комментариев...
Если вы видите данное сообщение, значит возникли проблемы с работой системы комментариев. Возможно у вас отключен JavaScript или заблокирован сайт http://hypercomments.com
Добавить комментарий
Введите имя
Чтобы увидеть код начните набирать сообщение Введите код из 3 сим-волов, отображенных черным цветом. Язык кода - русский. обновить код
читайте также