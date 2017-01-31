4-месячная девочка стала звездой интернета, даже не просыпаясь
4-х месячный ребенок каждый день во время тихого часа перевоплощается в самых разных героев.
Behind the shot: I always dreamed of what it’d be like to be an #astronaut and fly into outer space and walk on the moon. After I watched the film Gravity, I was like NAHHH. Earth is good. It was hard not to laugh doing this costume though. She really looked like she was floating around in space. Wish I made a helmet for her but I guess I didn't planet very well. 🤣This makes me wonder what Joey will end up dreaming of becoming. She already loves her solar system crib mobile (see previous post) so maybe a career at #NASA? Hopefully as one of the engineers at the computer helping OTHER astronauts rocket out to space. Joey, let's just stay here on Earth, ok? | Astronaut costume gifted by @Target, rocket toy from @habausa, hat gifted from @goumikids & @ministyleblog
Why should you never trust an atom? Because they just make up everything. #einstein . Now that it's holiday season, my planner has been looking crazier than ever. I got my first #passionplanner last year and since then I’ve been having so much fun filling in the pages of this past year with my pregnancy updates and with our budding family memories. I’ve tried so many different types of planners and this one is by far my absolute favorite. It’s not only become my planner & calendar but a journal and baby book for Joey as well. Which is why I’m so excited to partner with @passionplanner to do this #giveaway for a mommy/baby planner pack! It includes my favorite Muji pens, washi tape, a soft baby blanket, a treasury book of classic stories, the adorable Humphrey the Elephant doll and of course my favorite Passion Planner. It’s the Limited Edition 2017 Compact Vintage Brown Passion Planner . Here’s how to enter: . 01 // FOLLOW @lauraiz & @passionplanner 02 // Tag 3 friends who would love to enter in the comments below! . The winner will be announced 11/25 on @passionplanner’s Instagram. Happy planning!
Flash back to when she was two weeks old and I was finding ways to keep my zombie state of mind sane and entertained at home. This morning I woke up to find that we reached 10.1K followers and it stunned me. I began to worry a bit. How will Joey react to all of these posts when she's older? Would she be mad? Would she be embarrassed? Would she wish I never started this? And then I started reading some of the comments written here. Kind words about how these posts of Joey have been bringing joy to your day, how your children and even coworkers have been thoroughly enjoying them as well. I've received sweet messages from mothers all over the world sharing stories about their little ones and how they want to do the same thing and enjoy them this way as well. It's been truly humbling and I'm so thankful that something like Instagram has been a way for me to connect to these new friends. THANK YOU to all of you who have been following us here on Instagram and loving on Joey so much! 😘 #joeychoiz
Если вы обнаружили ошибку или опечатку – выделите фрагмент текста с ошибкой и нажмите на ссылку сообщить об ошибке.