Подвергавшаяся издевательствам из-за веснушек американка стала моделью
Необычной внешностью девушки заинтересовались фотографы, которые начали приглашать ее на съемки.
my new home ⚡️I'm so excited to share that I've signed to Ford Models. I remember constantly looking up agencies/their requirements, sending photos to different stores like American Apparel, and taking photos with all my friends at school. I've always wanted to model but there was a point where I thought it was unattainable. Super happy that I get to be apart of such a great agency and that the modeling/fashion industry has started to become so much more inclusive. ⭐️ photo by my biggest fan and my biggest inspiration: @ohkemo 💛
