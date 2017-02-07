Обнаружено блокирование рекламы на сайте

Подвергавшаяся издевательствам из-за веснушек американка стала моделью

7 февраля 2017, 16:47

Необычной внешностью девушки заинтересовались фотографы, которые начали приглашать ее на съемки.


Жительница Лос-Анджелеса (американский штата Калифорния), над которой издевались из-за веснушек, заключила контракт с модельным агентством, сообщает Metro.

how it all started... thanks if you've kept up with me since this ☺️💗

Фото опубликовано SALEM (@salemmitchell) Фев 2 2017 в 7:36 PST


По словам 18-летней Салем Митчелл (Salem Mitchell), она приобрела популярность в социальных сетях из-за насмешек подписчиков. «Люди говорили, что я похожа на банан, гепарда или у меня какая-то болезнь кожи», — говорит она.

Однако необычной внешностью девушки заинтересовались фотографы, которые начали приглашать ее на съемки. Американка получила работу в модельном агентстве Ford Models LA. У Митчелл есть возможность принять участие в проектах Vogue, Gucci, Missguided и бренда американской певицы Бейонсе.

На страницу девушки в Instagram подписаны более 68,7 тысяч человек.

⭐️

Фото опубликовано SALEM (@salemmitchell) Янв 31 2017 в 5:02 PST


В январе стало известно, что жительница британского города Монмут получила работу модели после того, как американская певица Зендая узнала об издевательствами над девушкой в соцсетях.
Фото: @salemmitchell

