В США 8 марта проведут забастовку "День без женщины"

16 февраля 2017, 14:07

Организаторы массового "женского марша" в Вашингтоне объявили, что всеобщая забастовка "День без женщины" пройдет 8 марта, в Международный женский день, сообщает телеканал CNN, передает РИА Новости.

"Восьмого марта, в Международный женский день, давайте снова объединимся в наших сообществах для "Дня без женщины", — написали организаторы марша в своем Instagram.

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you. In the meantime, we are proud to support Strike4Democracy's #F17 National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles. This Friday, February 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint. #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch

Публикация от Women's March (@womensmarch) Фев 14 2017 в 11:15 PST


Ранее организаторы марша заявляли о планах повести забастовку, но не уточняли дату.

В январе в Вашингтоне прошел "женский марш" — массовая акция, на которой собралось, по разным оценкам, до полумиллиона человек. По различным подсчетам, всего на марши за права женщин и против правления президента США Дональда Трампа в США вышли до 2 миллионов человек. Только в Вашингтоне в демонстрации приняло участие более полумиллиона человек. Американские женщины выступили против расизма, дискриминации, за соблюдение различных гражданских прав и свобод, а также в поддержку мигрантов. Акции прошли также в различных странах мира.

Фото © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong

