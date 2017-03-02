В США ищет хозяев жизнерадостный пес с кривой мордой
Брошенную собаку с весьма необычной внешностью подобрали и выходили сотрудники приюта.
В США сотрудники приюта для животных подобрали брошенного хозяевами пса с неправильно сформированной мордой. Активисты выходили его и превратили в настоящую звезду "Инстаграма". Он собирает массу лайков и добрых комментариев.
Собаку с врождённым дефектом нашли в штате Орегон, сообщает "Лайф". Нос у пса из-за неправильно развившихся костей как бы съехал на одну сторону. Хозяева животного бросили его из-за необычной внешности, но зоозащитники его выходили и теперь предлагают взять кому-нибудь на попечение.
🌟LIGHTS!🌟 CAMERA!🌟ACTION!🌟Picasso is as smart as he is good-looking!💜We asked him to pose with his paws on the box and he nailed it like a supermodel!💜Picasso and Pablo are very special dogs- they love people and love to learn💜We had fun on our little photo-shoot last night!💜Thank you Mecca @simplymeccarr for the amazing photos...!!!!💜please check out the BUZZFEED story - link in our bio!💜Thanks, Brad Esposito for the great coverage of this dynamic duo...!!!!🌟More to come!!! #bornthisway #pitbullcorgi #lowrider #wonkyface
А пока сотрудники приюта публикуют фото и видео собаки, которой дали имя Пабло Пикассо — очевидно, из-за того, что этот художник изображал людей с диспропорциями лица.
Когда Пабло вылечили, накормили, обогрели, удалили мешавшие ему зубы, собака стала жизнерадостной. Она с удовольствием общается с незнакомыми людьми, дружит с другими постояльцами приюта. Ветеринары пришли к выводу, что искривлённая пасть пса не беспокоит. Он ждёт новых хозяев.
💜Took the boys to see Dr Kimball at Edgewood Animal Hospital today!💜Dr Kimball had the same conclusion about Picasso as Dr Williams at Four Corners Vet Clinic- Picasso is healthy and not suffering from his birth defect. However, he does have a canine tooth digging into his lower gum due to the misalignment of his jaw that probably does hurt and should come out.😟I'll post some close up photos, because it's really interesting and weird looking!💜when he's under anesthesia the doctor will take some X-rays of his muzzle and jaw to be sure everything is ok in there!!!💜We received an estimate of $800-$1000 for Picasso's surgery. A few of you have sent donations, and we are so grateful to you!💜As you can see, Picasso is an incredibly happy, loving dog.💜We will keep you all posted on how he's doing @luvabledogrescue And yes, we have had hundreds of inquiries on him and we will try to get back you you all as soon as possible! 💜#BornThisWay #wonkyface #rescueismyfavoritebreed #pitbullcorgimix
