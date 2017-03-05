Обнаружено блокирование рекламы на сайте

Уважаемые пользователи,

создатели сайта не желают превращать его в свалку рекламы, но для существования нашего сайта необходим показ нескольких баннеров.

просим отнестись с пониманием и добавить zakon.kz в список исключений вашей программы для блокировки рекламы (AdBlock и другие).
WHATSAPP +7 (776) 911-01-12
 
Новости за сегодня

Посетившая все страны путешественница назвала 10 лучших мест в мире

5 марта 2017, 16:23

Кэсси де Пекол (Cassie DePecol) недавно стала первой женщиной, объехавшей все страны мира. А это целых 196 государств! И посетила она их всего за 18 месяцев.


№ 10. США

Lots of questions coming in with the most common being, "How can I do what you do? I want to travel the world but don't know where to start." Thinking back to when the idea came about, I had to face several main fears of mine, the most prominent being death...The thought of maybe dying on this trip (sorry it's depressing, but it's true), since the risks, I was told, of traveling as a female alone would be "very high". Let me share with you what the first thing was that I had to overcome in order to get to where I am today. 🍂 • • • If you choose to accept that the consequences of you pursuing your dream might involve death, if you're willing to not only face your fear, but embrace your fear, learn from your fears and accept the risk of death to pursue a dream, you've just taken the first step towards achieving something you never deemed possible for yourself to achieve. If you choose to face the inevitable consequences of death, your mind has already made room for the freedom and choice to devote every ounce of yourself towards making that dream happen. As soon as you accept the consequences of fear, failure, and death, there will be no other option, no other choice than to motivate yourself, devote yourself, every ounce of yourself, to persevere towards succeeding in your personal life's quest that you set out for yourself. So, throw yourself into the fire of your own fears; always know that death is near and accept that, and devote your life and every ounce of yourself to that specific quest. You can do anything, you can do what I do, if that's what you're into, but most importantly, you have the power to pursue your own goals and succeed in doing so by becoming accepting of death, fear and failure. • • • #expedition196

Публикация от Cassie De Pecol | Official (@expedition_196) Ноя 10 2016 в 3:03 PST

Осень в Новой Англии — это то, что стоит ощутить каждому.

№ 9. Коста-Рика


Обезьяны, свежие фрукты, отличная музыка и вулканы... Ну что еще тут сказать?

№ 8. Перу


Дождевые леса Амазонии, город Агуас-Кальентес и руины древнего города инков Мачу-Пикчу делают Перу одним из моих самых любимых мест в мире.

№ 7. Тунис

Тут можно прочувствовать весь дух Северной Африки. И здесь просто невероятное количество древних памятников архитектуры. А город Сиди-Бу-Саид, расположенный в 20 км от столицы Туниса, просто вскружил мне голову!

№ 6. Оман

Очутиться среди пустынь и гор, в окружении местных жителей, стиль жизни которых совершенно не похож на наш, — это так здорово!

№ 5. Пакистан

В Пакистане можно прочувствовать дух настоящей культуры Азии. И еще тут отличная еда!

№ 4. Вануату

Pristine beauty of #Vanuatu 🌊☀️ • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism

Публикация от Cassie De Pecol | Official (@expedition_196) Авг 10 2015 в 4:25 PDT

Здесь можно понаблюдать за приготовлением кавы и повстречать самых добрых на свете людей.

№ 3. Мальдивы

New vlog coming up soon of my experience at #SonevaFushi in the Maldives! 🐬♻️

Публикация от Cassie De Pecol | Official (@expedition_196) Июл 23 2016 в 7:25 PDT

Тут самая голубая вода, самый белый песок и самые красивые побережья.

№ 2. Бутан

After a 1 hour and 15 minute fast paced uphill trek, I arrived at Paro Taktsang. The pilgrimage was like something out of Avatar, a dream to trek, through low hanging clouds with a harrowing drop at any given moment on either side. Prayer flags swayed through the pines, prayer wheels spinning in the breeze, and tsa-tsas (ashes of the dead) wedged between crevices of stone. Passing over a bridge and waterfall and up the last flight of stairs, I entered one of the chambers where I was completely alone. Tip-toeing past the glowing butter candles and sacred relics, I kneeled on a rug, cracked open an aged window and rested my head on the windowsill to reflect and admire the massive 2,000ft plunge into the vast Himalayan valley below, as clouds swiftly passed. Without my phone or camera equipment, I was able to consciously enjoy this moment in peace. 🏔 • • • #expedition196 #everycountryintheworld

Публикация от Cassie De Pecol | Official (@expedition_196) Июл 6 2016 в 2:58 PDT

Путешествие в монастырь «Гнездо тигрицы» было похоже на что-то из «Аватара». Я шла по узкой тропинке между низко висящими облаками. Молитвенные флаги колебались среди сосен, молитвенные колеса вращались на ветру. Перейдя по мосту через водопад, я попала в комнатку, где была абсолютно одна. Пройдя на цыпочках мимо горящих масляных свечей и священных реликвий, я остановилась у окна, чтобы насладиться видом на Гималайскую долину с высоты 2 000 футов.

№ 1. Монголия

Сюда стоит приехать ради того, чтобы побыть наедине с первозданной природой и увидеть диких лошадей.

Монголия оказалась самым удивительным и умиротворяющим местом из всех, что мне довелось увидеть в экспедиции.

Выбор Кэсси еще раз подтверждает, что страны, которые мало кто привык рассматривать как вариант для отдыха, могут оказаться гораздо круче привычных туристических маршрутов и популярных направлений.

Источник: © AdMe.ru


Если вы обнаружили ошибку или опечатку – выделите фрагмент текста с ошибкой и нажмите на ссылку сообщить об ошибке.

Комментарии
Загрузка комментариев...
Если вы видите данное сообщение, значит возникли проблемы с работой системы комментариев. Возможно у вас отключен JavaScript или заблокирован сайт http://hypercomments.com
Добавить комментарий
Введите имя
Чтобы увидеть код начните набирать сообщение Введите код из 3 сим-волов, отображенных черным цветом. Язык кода - русский. обновить код
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...