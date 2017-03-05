Посетившая все страны путешественница назвала 10 лучших мест в мире
Кэсси де Пекол (Cassie DePecol) недавно стала первой женщиной, объехавшей все страны мира. А это целых 196 государств! И посетила она их всего за 18 месяцев.
№ 10. США
Lots of questions coming in with the most common being, "How can I do what you do? I want to travel the world but don't know where to start." Thinking back to when the idea came about, I had to face several main fears of mine, the most prominent being death...The thought of maybe dying on this trip (sorry it's depressing, but it's true), since the risks, I was told, of traveling as a female alone would be "very high". Let me share with you what the first thing was that I had to overcome in order to get to where I am today. 🍂 • • • If you choose to accept that the consequences of you pursuing your dream might involve death, if you're willing to not only face your fear, but embrace your fear, learn from your fears and accept the risk of death to pursue a dream, you've just taken the first step towards achieving something you never deemed possible for yourself to achieve. If you choose to face the inevitable consequences of death, your mind has already made room for the freedom and choice to devote every ounce of yourself towards making that dream happen. As soon as you accept the consequences of fear, failure, and death, there will be no other option, no other choice than to motivate yourself, devote yourself, every ounce of yourself, to persevere towards succeeding in your personal life's quest that you set out for yourself. So, throw yourself into the fire of your own fears; always know that death is near and accept that, and devote your life and every ounce of yourself to that specific quest. You can do anything, you can do what I do, if that's what you're into, but most importantly, you have the power to pursue your own goals and succeed in doing so by becoming accepting of death, fear and failure. • • • #expedition196
Осень в Новой Англии — это то, что стоит ощутить каждому.
№ 9. Коста-Рика
Обезьяны, свежие фрукты, отличная музыка и вулканы... Ну что еще тут сказать?
№ 8. Перу
Дождевые леса Амазонии, город Агуас-Кальентес и руины древнего города инков Мачу-Пикчу делают Перу одним из моих самых любимых мест в мире.
№ 7. Тунис
We can secure other people’s approval if we do right and try hard; but our own is worth a hundred of it, and no way has been found out of securing that. - Mark Twain • • • يمكننا الحصول على موافقة الشعب الاخرى اذا الحق تجتهد; الا ان حكومتنا تساوى مئات ولا التوصل الى ضمان ذلك. • • • #SIDIBOUSAID blew me away :) #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #Tunisia
Тут можно прочувствовать весь дух Северной Африки. И здесь просто невероятное количество древних памятников архитектуры. А город Сиди-Бу-Саид, расположенный в 20 км от столицы Туниса, просто вскружил мне голову!
№ 6. Оман
I don't follow trends or try to compete with anyone. Everything I do stems from following my passion. - Guo Pei • • • If you can't tell, I'm not a yogi. But I do enjoy these backcountry mountains of #Oman. New vlog is up! Link in bio 📽 • • • #Expedition196 #PeaceThroughTourism #EveryCountryInTheWorld #SixSensesZighyBay
Очутиться среди пустынь и гор, в окружении местных жителей, стиль жизни которых совершенно не похож на наш, — это так здорово!
№ 5. Пакистан
В Пакистане можно прочувствовать дух настоящей культуры Азии. И еще тут отличная еда!
№ 4. Вануату
Здесь можно понаблюдать за приготовлением кавы и повстречать самых добрых на свете людей.
№ 3. Мальдивы
Тут самая голубая вода, самый белый песок и самые красивые побережья.
№ 2. Бутан
After a 1 hour and 15 minute fast paced uphill trek, I arrived at Paro Taktsang. The pilgrimage was like something out of Avatar, a dream to trek, through low hanging clouds with a harrowing drop at any given moment on either side. Prayer flags swayed through the pines, prayer wheels spinning in the breeze, and tsa-tsas (ashes of the dead) wedged between crevices of stone. Passing over a bridge and waterfall and up the last flight of stairs, I entered one of the chambers where I was completely alone. Tip-toeing past the glowing butter candles and sacred relics, I kneeled on a rug, cracked open an aged window and rested my head on the windowsill to reflect and admire the massive 2,000ft plunge into the vast Himalayan valley below, as clouds swiftly passed. Without my phone or camera equipment, I was able to consciously enjoy this moment in peace. 🏔 • • • #expedition196 #everycountryintheworld
Путешествие в монастырь «Гнездо тигрицы» было похоже на что-то из «Аватара». Я шла по узкой тропинке между низко висящими облаками. Молитвенные флаги колебались среди сосен, молитвенные колеса вращались на ветру. Перейдя по мосту через водопад, я попала в комнатку, где была абсолютно одна. Пройдя на цыпочках мимо горящих масляных свечей и священных реликвий, я остановилась у окна, чтобы насладиться видом на Гималайскую долину с высоты 2 000 футов.
№ 1. Монголия
Away from wifi, social media and being totally alone tucked away in a remote location with this wild husky and the wild horses for my 27th birthday brought me to the happiest and most peaceful place I'd ever been to on this expedition. For that, I am eternally grateful. And I now know what I want when this expedition is all said and done... ⛰ #wildmongolia #expedition196
Сюда стоит приехать ради того, чтобы побыть наедине с первозданной природой и увидеть диких лошадей.
Монголия оказалась самым удивительным и умиротворяющим местом из всех, что мне довелось увидеть в экспедиции.
Выбор Кэсси еще раз подтверждает, что страны, которые мало кто привык рассматривать как вариант для отдыха, могут оказаться гораздо круче привычных туристических маршрутов и популярных направлений.
Источник: © AdMe.ru
