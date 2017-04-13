Английские болельщики устроили беспредел в Мадриде

13 апреля 2017, 17:36

Всё как обычно: мусор, разбитые бутылки, оскорбление местных жителей и драки с полицией.

В матче «Атлетико» и «Лестера» было мало футбола. Две закрытые команды предсказуемо провели на поле скучные 90 минут, главным героем которых стал скандинавский арбитр Юнас Эрикссон. Он в первом тайме назначил в ворота гостей пенальти за фол, совершённый за пределами штрафной.

Отсутствие интересных событий на стадионе компенсировалось событиями все стадиона. Здесь главными действующими лицами стали английские болельщики. Хотя большинство из них приехали с семьями, мирно пили пиво в барах, а потом пошли на матч, оставшиеся сумели испортить всё впечатление.

Пласа Майор – центральная площадь Мадрида. Культовое место для мадридцев и просто очень красивое. Вот как оно выглядит без английских фанатов.


А вот так — с английскими фанатами.


Гости оккупировали площадь с утра. Пили, веселились, кричали и мусорили. В принципе, так ведут себя болельщики многих приезжающих в Мадрид команд. Разница только в количестве мусора. Его было очень много.


Превращение площади в свалку проходило весело, с песнями.


Но мусором и песнями дело не ограничилось. Ближе к вечеру англичане начали провоцировать прохожих. Они распевали «Гибралтар наш» вперемешку с «Лестер, Лестер» и обзывали испанцев. Полиция попыталась их утихомирить, но была окружена.


Приезжие зажгли петарды и дымовые шашки. В полицейских полетели бутылки.




К вечеру были арестованы восемь человек. Сообщается о четырёх пострадавших во время драк. Полиция применила силу – прибыло подкрепление, болельщиков вместе с хулиганами разогнали с площади.

Почему это традиция?

В конце 80-х годов прошлого века Маргарет Тэтчер с помощью жёстких и непопулярных мер изгнала хулиганов с трибун. В Англии большинству группировок просто закрыт доступ на стадионы. Но выезд в другие страны им пока разрешён. И часто ведут себя они там в соответствии с традициями.

Последний пример – Марсель. Во время чемпионата Европы поведение английских болельщиков было таким же, как в Мадриде: захватить городскую площадь, оскорблять местных жителей, драться с полицией.

Источник: «Чемпионат»
Фото: Reuters

