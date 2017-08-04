15 фотографий о том, что не стоит завидовать идеальным фигурам в инстаграме
Девушки садятся на диеты и часами пропадают в спортзалах, чтобы выглядеть так же.
Both of these are me, the difference is just knowing how to pose to give my body a more hourglass shape. In real life I more resemble a blade of grass than the curvy maven on the left. I'm fine with this, but it's worth sharing. If you are a long girl like me and want to give your body more shape in photos my tips are: • stand slightly to the side, not face on • twist your torso to give a smaller waist • tilt your shoulders towards the camera to give broader shoulders • sit your body back a little And BOOM ???? you're an hourglass! If you want to feel better about how you look in pictures start learning how to pose best for your body, and don't be afraid of the camera like I was for so many years! #werkitgurl
Same girl. Different angles. . . If I'm going to show you the posed, put together, professional sides of me, I'm gonna make damn sure you see the not so flattering sides too. Because, contrary to what society has taught us to think, our worth isn't measured by how many belly rolls we have, or how many dimples on our booty, or how much jiggle hangs out on our arms. . . Loving ourselves exactly as we are is hard. Because we've been told for years that we're not good enough until we {insert any of the thousands of ideas of perfection that have been fed to us over the years}. But I call BS. I say that the real magic happens when we embrace who we are, at every angle and size. . . This doesn't mean I don't also struggle with embracing this body I was given, but it does mean that I understand working on loving me is the most important job I will ever have. . . Our bodies aren't broken. The message society is trying to tell us {by airbrushing everything, erasing dimples and rolls and fluff} is. . . So even though its really hard, lets remember we are worthy and beautiful and special and ALIVE. Go on and love yourself today, because THAT shit is whats inspiring. . . #StopFixingBodies #StartFixingTheWorld
Instagram vs real life ???????????? If I saw the photo on the left a year ago I would've instantly thought so negatively about my body, that all my hard work from working out was non existent, that if someone looked at me they would've never thought I've been working out for 2 years and think I wasn't trying hard enough. But the thing is is that all bodies look different. Nobody's booty looks round and peachy from all angles. Nobody's body looks the same from all angles. Don't eat less or miss out on your favorite meals/drinks or over exercise to "look good for a holiday" or to "look good in bikini photos" because there will always be angles that are "unflattering" that might make you feel bad when you see them. Instead workout and eat healthy because it makes you feel good, not as a punishment. Start loving and accepting your body at all angles with all your "flaws", instead of trying to fit into societies image of 'beauty' because that image isn't inclusive of all individuals, which is so messed up. Don't hate yourself just because of bad photos, they do not define you as a person. You look the best when you're living life to the fullest and happiest. There's no point in missing out on things and stressing yourself out so much. Life isn't meant to be a competition on who can look the best and we should normalize not having to "look perfect" all the time because it's a ridiculous concept. You are perfect the way you are ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #instagramvsreallife #beforeandafter #lawofattraction #bodypositive #bekindtoyourself #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #veganbooty #youareenough #progressnotperfection #bodyimage #vegansofig #girlswhoworkout #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #loa #fitnessjourney #bopo #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #bepresent #justbe #moderation #balanceddiet #staypositive #thinkpositive
Sucking in vs relaxed ☺️???? These photos were taken a minute apart, on the left I'm sucking in my tummy and on the right I'm relaxing it. This is to show you guys that I can appear to be lean but in reality when I relax my tummy, it ain't as lean as it seems ???? I used to obsess about being lean and losing fat. Currently I'm not the leanest I've been weight wise, I'm actually the heaviest I've been in a year, and that's completely okay because I'm also the strongest I've ever been. Both physically and mentally. I now use double the amount of weights than I did before when I was at my leanest weight. I can't describe how happy, strong and confident I feel now! It no longer bothers me that I have fat on my body because I know that it's a completely normal thing to have. Our bodies are constantly changing, every day, every hour. So don't let a bad body image day get you down and make you think you need to crash diet or exercise excessively because that'll just wear you out. Instead look at your body and know that whatever you're looking at is perfectly fine! It's what makes you, you. We are all different, we shouldn't have to conform to one "ideal" body type. Diversity is beautiful, being unique is beautiful! So love yourself and do what makes you feel happy! Feel confident with your body, whether it's flexed or when it's relaxed. No amount of fat loss or muscle gain will make you happy if you're not comfortable with who you are first. Just know that you are amazing and beautiful no matter what. So look in the mirror at some point today and tell yourself you're beautiful af and can accomplish anything this week throws at you! ????☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #lawofattraction #bodypositivity #mondaymotivation #lifeisgreat #dowhatyoulove #dowhatyouwant #progressnotperfection #beforeandafter #bodyimage #flexing #bikinibody #vegan #vegansofig #girlswholift #girlswithmuscle #weightlifting #selflove #youarebeautiful #veganfitness #loa #fitnessmotivation #honesty #screwthescale #weightlossjourney #beyou #beconfident #selfconfidence #embraceyourself
Links: nüchtern nach dem aufstehen, Luft angehalten und Bauch eingezogen. Rechts: 5 Brötchen, 3 Kaffee, Banane, Rührei, pancakes ... Haha ok nein Spaß ???????? so sieht es zwar aus aber auf dem Bild bin ich ebenfalls nüchtern nach dem aufstehen nur 3 Sekunden später, Bauch rausgestreckt und ausgeatmet ???????? so gut ich meinen Bauch einziehen kann, kann ich ihn auch rausstrecken ???????? #dickbauchdienstag #notpregnant #wolltenurmalmeinenbauchzeigen:D
Okay time for a reality check. Let's talk bloating???????? these pictures were not taken months apart, and this is not a transformation. These pictures were taken 3 days apart. *Disclaimer: I am not pushing my stomach out or sucking my stomach in! I was super bloated in the pic on the left after eating a bit too much chipotle... ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ooops. Now, I looove chipotle (chipotle is myy liiiiiife) ((if you don't get that reference we can't be friends)) buuut, it is a bit on the salty side and lots of sodium=lots of bloating. There are several reasons why you could be bloated. Just put a video up on YouTube that explains why you get bloated, how to prevent it, and what you can do to de-bloat! Link is in my bio???? #instagramvsreality #bloating (Ps. I am also bloated from an endometriosis flare up and slowed digestion. ''Tis life)
LEFT: post-bagels and lox belly. RIGHT: comin in with the sick angles and the flex. It's so hard to not compare yourself to the bodies you see on Instagram but just remember that they're usually showing you their best. There's no use comparing yourself to someone else's absolute best. I really appreciate the social media posters who include the negative they experience along with the positive. Thanks to those of you that keep it real- the rest of us need you. ????????????????????Anyway, what's everybody doing on their Sundays??? Tell me!! #sundaycoffee #weekendflex #weekendpooch #InstagramVsReality #anyamoves
Same dress ( different lighting so the color looks different) different angle, different pose, taken minutes apart. I'm not sticking it out and I'm not 4 months pregnant. It is the week before that time of the month though when I'm bloated like this. ????. I've learned not to stress over things about my body that are natural and normal and most importantly things I CANT CONTROL. Could I whine about it because other girls don't seem to have as bad of symptoms... Sure. Would that help anything... No. Instead I decided to make myself feel better today...I got a spray tan and threw on a cute dress and told myself to "suck it in," have a glass of wine, put on some lip stick and get over it. ????