В сети показали последствия обрушившегося на Техас урагана «Харви»
В округе Форт-Бенд ураган вынудил выбраться на дороги аллигаторов.
PICTURES: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas in what could be the worst storm in the US in 12 years #HurricaneHarveyhttps://t.co/9FQeFopLBKpic.twitter.com/enH1CcqQeL— The National (@TheNationalUAE) 26 августа 2017 г.
This is the hotel where the media / chasers were staying in Rockport. They are now moving to shelter while in the eye. #TXwx#Harveypic.twitter.com/OUqt3qPBCH— StormViewLIVE (@StormViewLIVE) 26 августа 2017 г.
Gators and flooding advice via @txgatorsquad: Expect them to be displaced. Simply looking for higher ground. Leave alone until water recedes pic.twitter.com/nN1B5jvMyV— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) 24 августа 2017 г.
WATCH: Transformer blowout as cat 4 #HurricaneHarvey rolls through #CorpusChristi at I-37 / Navigation Blvd intersection pic.twitter.com/0Sfsa07Hwy— Oscar Margain (@OscarBorderTeam) 25 августа 2017 г.
Category 4 #HurricaneHarvey is bearing down on the Texas coast. Here is the lastest #Harvey2017 forecast: https://t.co/djqMjwSqI0pic.twitter.com/8gGSzqg1Mx— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) 26 августа 2017 г.
Если вы обнаружили ошибку или опечатку – выделите фрагмент текста с ошибкой и нажмите на ссылку сообщить об ошибке.