В сети показали последствия обрушившегося на Техас урагана «Харви»

26 августа 2017, 19:04

В округе Форт-Бенд ураган вынудил выбраться на дороги аллигаторов.

Ураган «Харви», обрушившийся на США, оставил без света 211 тысяч человек в штате Техас, сообщает Лента.ру.

Газета The Washington Post со ссылкой на Национальный центр ураганов отмечает, что после выхода на сушу «Харви» начал терять мощность: четвертый уровень опасности был постепенно понижен до первого. Как передает телеканал ABC, по меньшей мере 10 человек пострадали в техасском городе Рокпорт. При этом в ряде городов объявлялась обязательная эвакуация.

Пользователи соцсетей активно делятся кадрами последствий урагана. На них видны поваленные деревья, поврежденные дома и автомобили, подтопленные улицы. В округе Форт-Бенд ураган вынудил выбраться на дороги аллигаторов.








Фото: Twitter









