В сети показали последствия обрушившегося на Техас урагана «Харви»

Ураган «Харви», обрушившийся на США, оставил без света 211 тысяч человек в штате Техас, сообщает Лента.ру





Газета The Washington Post со ссылкой на Национальный центр ураганов отмечает, что после выхода на сушу «Харви» начал терять мощность: четвертый уровень опасности был постепенно понижен до первого. Как передает телеканал ABC, по меньшей мере 10 человек пострадали в техасском городе Рокпорт. При этом в ряде городов объявлялась обязательная эвакуация.





Пользователи соцсетей активно делятся кадрами последствий урагана. На них видны поваленные деревья, поврежденные дома и автомобили, подтопленные улицы. В округе Форт-Бенд ураган вынудил выбраться на дороги аллигаторов.





PICTURES: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas in what could be the worst storm in the US in 12 years #HurricaneHarveyhttps://t.co/9FQeFopLBKpic.twitter.com/enH1CcqQeL — The National (@TheNationalUAE) 26 августа 2017 г.





This is the hotel where the media / chasers were staying in Rockport. They are now moving to shelter while in the eye. #TXwx#Harveypic.twitter.com/OUqt3qPBCH — StormViewLIVE (@StormViewLIVE) 26 августа 2017 г.









Gators and flooding advice via @txgatorsquad: Expect them to be displaced. Simply looking for higher ground. Leave alone until water recedes pic.twitter.com/nN1B5jvMyV — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) 24 августа 2017 г.













Фото: Twitter































