Пользователи сети завалили британца самой странной едой и выпивкой
Виртуальная попойка стартовала с бутылки безалкогольного пива
This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
This is not what we had in mind you sadistic wankers pic.twitter.com/4GGXiKpXJm— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
Someone’s been nice, and we thank you pic.twitter.com/Lfh5vIX4pL— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
Right this has gone off the rails now Who is doing this what do we do with this pic.twitter.com/FiU5CsWPbd— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
A fruit shoot, milk, and some crispy onions, name a more iconic trio pic.twitter.com/7FKlflakAp— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
Fantastic pic.twitter.com/GAyLs6iJps— Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.
21 сентября 2017 г.
