Обнаружено блокирование рекламы на сайте

Уважаемые пользователи,

создатели сайта не желают превращать его в свалку рекламы, но для существования нашего сайта необходим показ нескольких баннеров.

просим отнестись с пониманием и добавить zakon.kz в список исключений вашей программы для блокировки рекламы (AdBlock и другие).
WHATSAPP +7 (777) 323-45-00
 
Новости за сегодня

Пользователи сети завалили британца самой странной едой и выпивкой

22 сентября 2017, 09:49

Виртуальная попойка стартовала с бутылки безалкогольного пива

Пользователь Twitter по имени Рори из британского города Шеффилд попросил пользователей поздравить своего друга Ника с днем рождения, который праздновали в местном пабе. Юзеры решили подшутить над молодыми людьми и стали отправлять им самые странные сочетания еды. Об этом сообщает lenta.ru.

Друзья рассчитывали получить пинту-другую от знакомых из числа клиентов заведения Wetherspoons, периодически использующих мобильное приложение паба для удаленного размещения заказов. Но им достался набор из самых странных блюд.


Виртуальная попойка стартовала с бутылки безалкогольного пива, а через несколько минут неизвестные пользователи приложения Wetherspoons начали отправлять остроумные заказы для стола друзей. За одним стаканом молока последовали еще пять.


И мороженое.


Мини-бутылку просекко сменила тарелка зеленого горошка.


Ситуация окончательно вышла из-под контроля, когда на столе оказался набор из острого соуса, бутылочного сока и луковых чипсов.


Через полтора часа просьб не отправлять больше стаканы с молоком, Рори и Ник попытались скрыться из паба. И тогда на столе наконец появилась вожделенная пинта.


Один из пользователей воздержался от программных шуток о пищеварительном процессе, и просто выложил статистику скачиваний приложения сети Wetherspoons.


Скриншот исчерпывающе показывает, что дикий выбор блюд в сочетании с изображением трогательной взаимовыручки пользователей глобальной сети может породить эффективную маркетинговую стратегию.

MINI-MBA — ваш путь к высокооплачиваемой работе. - 43%. Успейте!

Если вы обнаружили ошибку или опечатку – выделите фрагмент текста с ошибкой и нажмите на ссылку сообщить об ошибке.

Комментарии
Загрузка комментариев...
Если вы видите данное сообщение, значит возникли проблемы с работой системы комментариев. Возможно у вас отключен JavaScript или заблокирован сайт http://hypercomments.com
Добавить комментарий
Введите имя
Чтобы увидеть код начните набирать сообщение Введите код из 3 сим-волов, отображенных черным цветом. Язык кода - русский. обновить код
Новости партнеров
Загрузка...
Loading...