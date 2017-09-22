Пользователи сети завалили британца самой странной едой и выпивкой

Пользователь Twitter по имени Рори из британского города Шеффилд попросил пользователей поздравить своего друга Ника с днем рождения, который праздновали в местном пабе. Юзеры решили подшутить над молодыми людьми и стали отправлять им самые странные сочетания еды. Об этом сообщает Об этом сообщает lenta.ru





Друзья рассчитывали получить пинту-другую от знакомых из числа клиентов заведения Wetherspoons, периодически использующих мобильное приложение паба для удаленного размещения заказов. Но им достался набор из самых странных блюд.





This is Nick, and it’s his birthday. We’re at the Bankers Draft spoons in Sheffield, table 67, be generous and send him a Bev on the app xxx pic.twitter.com/JxMnjB8a46 — Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.





Виртуальная попойка стартовала с бутылки безалкогольного пива, а через несколько минут неизвестные пользователи приложения Wetherspoons начали отправлять остроумные заказы для стола друзей. За одним стаканом молока последовали еще пять.





This is not what we had in mind you sadistic wankers pic.twitter.com/4GGXiKpXJm — Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.





И мороженое.





Someone’s been nice, and we thank you pic.twitter.com/Lfh5vIX4pL — Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.





Мини-бутылку просекко сменила тарелка зеленого горошка.





Right this has gone off the rails now Who is doing this what do we do with this pic.twitter.com/FiU5CsWPbd — Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.





Ситуация окончательно вышла из-под контроля, когда на столе оказался набор из острого соуса, бутылочного сока и луковых чипсов.





A fruit shoot, milk, and some crispy onions, name a more iconic trio pic.twitter.com/7FKlflakAp — Rory (@RoryMeep) 20 сентября 2017 г.





Через полтора часа просьб не отправлять больше стаканы с молоком, Рори и Ник попытались скрыться из паба. И тогда на столе наконец появилась вожделенная пинта.









Один из пользователей воздержался от программных шуток о пищеварительном процессе, и просто выложил статистику скачиваний приложения сети Wetherspoons.









Скриншот исчерпывающе показывает, что дикий выбор блюд в сочетании с изображением трогательной взаимовыручки пользователей глобальной сети может породить эффективную маркетинговую стратегию.