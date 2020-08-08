National Geographic опубликовали снимки мавзолея Ходжи Ахмета Яссауи
Опубликованное фото - работа Джорджа Штайнмеца, фотографа всемирно известных журналов National Geographic и NY Times Magazine.
На странице журнала "National Geographic" была опубликована информация о мавзолее Ходжа Ахмет Яссауи, сообщает zakon.kz.
Это поспособствовало очередной волне заинтересованности всего мира к мавзолею.
Photo by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz The 14th-century ceramic masterpiece of Turkistan, in Kazakhstan, still attracts pilgrims to this ancient town on the Silk Road. It was started by Tamerlane as a way to unify his people and show respect for the religious mystic Ahmad Yasawi. It was the grandest and most innovative building in Central Asia in its time, but only the backside, seen here, was finished before Tamerlane’s death. To explore more of our world from above, follow @geosteinmetz.
Американский фотограф, начавший поездку со столицы, помимо Туркестанкой области поделился фотографиями, сделанными в Жамбылской и Мангистауской областях, на своей личной странице, где зарегистрировано более 1 миллиона человек.
Позже фото было отобрано журналом National Geographic и опубликовано на странице с более чем 142 миллионами зарегистрированных пользователей. Это, несомненно, будет способствовать развитию туризма, оказывающего большое и положительное влияние на повседневную жизнь местного населения.
За сутки пост собрал более 300 тысяч лайков. Было оставлено более тысячи комментариев интересующихся историей и местонахождением мавзолея.
Sunrise on the ancient city of Sauran, on the Silk Road through the steppes of Kazakhstan. The fortifications resemble the western portions of China’s Great Wall, which is not so far away. With thanks to @natgeoqaq for opening the doors of Central Asia during these strange times. On this calm morning, we had the place all to ourselves.
It was my last morning in Nur Sultan, the futuristic capital of Kazakhstan, as the city was going into lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. My son Nicky and I only had a few hours of sleep before leaving for the airport, but I set my alarm for sunrise. I took the elevator to the roof and launched my drone out for one last look, an unguided tour around a strange and beautiful place.
Reconstructed gateway to the once fortified city of Otrar, on the Silk Road in Kazakhstan. The great monuments of Central Asia are both open and deserted during these pandemic times, which makes it easier to feel the echos history while wandering their empty passageways.
