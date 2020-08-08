Новости
National Geographic опубликовали снимки мавзолея Ходжи Ахмета Яссауи

Опубликованное фото - работа Джорджа Штайнмеца, фотографа всемирно известных журналов National Geographic и NY Times Magazine.

Фото : zakon.kz.8 августа 2020, 14:54

На странице журнала "National Geographic" была опубликована информация о мавзолее Ходжа Ахмет Яссауи, сообщает zakon.kz.

Это поспособствовало очередной волне заинтересованности всего мира к мавзолею.

Американский фотограф, начавший поездку со столицы, помимо Туркестанкой области поделился фотографиями, сделанными в Жамбылской и Мангистауской областях, на своей личной странице, где зарегистрировано более 1 миллиона человек.

Позже фото было отобрано журналом National Geographic и опубликовано на странице с более чем 142 миллионами зарегистрированных пользователей. Это, несомненно, будет способствовать развитию туризма, оказывающего большое и положительное влияние на повседневную жизнь местного населения.
За сутки пост собрал более 300 тысяч лайков. Было оставлено более тысячи комментариев интересующихся историей и местонахождением мавзолея.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I just got home yesterday, but already want to go back to the future, in Nur Sultan, the surreal capital of Kazakhstan. Big thanks to @natgeoqaz for making it happen, again!

Публикация от George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) 16 Июл 2020 в 4:59 PDT


