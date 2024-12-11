#Погода
Мир

В самом богатом городе США тушат сильнейший пожар

В самом богатом городе США тушат сильнейший пожар, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 11.12.2024 11:28 Фото: Х/calwireupdates
Крупный природный пожар "Франклин" недалеко от города Малибу в Калифорнии продолжает разрастаться и уже охватил более одной тысячи гектаров. Именно в этом городе проживают большинство голливудских звезд и миллионеров, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Ситуацию значительно ухудшают сильный ветер с порывами до 64 км/ч и критически низкая влажность 5%.

В связи с угрозой пожарной безопасности в некоторых районах ввели предупреждение "красного" уровня.

Пожарные службы борются с огнем, а власти, как отмечено в сообщении телеканала CNN, объявили эвакуацию по меньшей мере для 18 тыс. человек и 8,1 тыс. домов.

Также сказано, что отменены занятия в школах и университетах, а пляжи Малибу опустели.

В данный момент точной информации о пострадавших нет. Ущерб предстоит посчитать, когда пожарные справятся с огнем.

Ранее сообщалось, что власти Филиппин спасают жителей деревень от разъяренного вулкана.

Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
