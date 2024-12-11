В самом богатом городе США тушат сильнейший пожар

Крупный природный пожар "Франклин" недалеко от города Малибу в Калифорнии продолжает разрастаться и уже охватил более одной тысячи гектаров. Именно в этом городе проживают большинство голливудских звезд и миллионеров, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Ситуацию значительно ухудшают сильный ветер с порывами до 64 км/ч и критически низкая влажность 5%.

The Franklin Fire in Malibu explodes to over 3000 acres as of Tuesday evening. https://t.co/Pqsr3v1ti6 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/FsU5Og0fce — RMG News (@RMGNews) December 11, 2024

В связи с угрозой пожарной безопасности в некоторых районах ввели предупреждение "красного" уровня.

A rapidly spreading wildfire, known as the Franklin Fire, has burned over 1,800 acres near Malibu, west of Los Angeles. Evacuations have been ordered east of Malibu Canyon Road, with the Serra Retreat area severely impacted.#BREAKING #FranklinFire #Malibu #Pepperdine… pic.twitter.com/5KUv12iAgm — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) December 11, 2024

Water pressure is low, so residents are scooping water from a swimming pool to try and slow the fire’s spread. Firefighters are here, but are also having issues with water #FranklinFire #Malibu pic.twitter.com/tKj3ZslZXJ — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) December 11, 2024

Пожарные службы борются с огнем, а власти, как отмечено в сообщении телеканала CNN, объявили эвакуацию по меньшей мере для 18 тыс. человек и 8,1 тыс. домов.

RIGHT NOW: There appears to be a structure burning up by the Malibu Estates. Fire officials are trying to protect more homes that are threatened. They are carefully monitoring the flames that are rapidly moving uphill. Wind conditions could change this very quickly. #FranklinFire pic.twitter.com/ZIIG26leJW — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) December 11, 2024

#FranklinFire night two… right now winds are gusting, kicking up flames near Pepperdine pic.twitter.com/ZhJANOU26y — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) December 11, 2024

QRF Copter 76 providing aerial supervision tonight on the #FranklinFire, QRF Helitanker 55 dropping retardant at 20:42 tonight, retardant provided by #PerimeterSolutions mobile retardant base, (MRB). All QRF resources will remain on scene tonight. pic.twitter.com/rV2fyU7W6V — QUICK REACTION FORCE (@SOCAL_QRF) December 11, 2024

🚨🇺🇲 LATEST: Franklin Fire Rages On in Malibu!! #FranklinFire



A devastating wildfire, dubbed the "Franklin Fire," continues to ravage #Malibu, California, impacting approximately 18,000 residents and shutting down Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). !! #MalibuFire



Key Updates:

1.… https://t.co/nmeXOAqYaT pic.twitter.com/wj5MAIwM4U — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) December 10, 2024

Также сказано, что отменены занятия в школах и университетах, а пляжи Малибу опустели.

Thousands have evacuated along the Malibu coast as the Franklin Fire, driven by intense humidity and strong winds, has destroyed several homes and burned nearly 2,500 acres in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/d0tm7Y9b3p — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 10, 2024

The wind is getting stronger tonight in Malibu, CA. The Franklin Fire appears to be spreading tonight near @pepperdine #FranklinFire #Malibu pic.twitter.com/CgPS4bH2gk — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) December 11, 2024

В данный момент точной информации о пострадавших нет. Ущерб предстоит посчитать, когда пожарные справятся с огнем.

Ранее сообщалось, что власти Филиппин спасают жителей деревень от разъяренного вулкана.