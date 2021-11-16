Опубликованы фото и видео разрушительного наводнения в Канаде

Из-за продолжительных ливней в бедственном положении оказалась провинция на западе Канады, передает Zakon.kz.

В канадской провинции Британская Колумбия с субботы идут проливные дожди.

VIA Rail services between Winnipeg and Vancouver are currently suspended due to severe weather in BC causing washouts. The highway fared even worse. Photo by BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure: https://t.co/Q88T0iK7da pic.twitter.com/pdlBsFBhp8 — Transport Action Canada (@TransportAction) November 16, 2021

На одной из трасс в ловушке из-за оползня оказались почти 300 человек в 50 автомобилях. Им на помощь прилетел военный вертолет, начата спасательная операция, – сообщает РИА Новости.

We’re with you, British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/mr6obVdKc2 — Canadian Forces in ???????? (@CAFinUS) November 15, 2021

Около 7 тыс. человек эвакуируются из затопленного города Мерритт. Об эвакуации местным жителям объявили после того, как из-за наводнения вышли из строя водоочистные станции. Отмечается, что летом городу угрожал природный пожар.

Holy crap! Did I mention how bad it is getting in the Valley? Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls where it is currently closed EB for a Mudslide... #bcstorm #shareyourweather @50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/7kCE4f4RfN

— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 14, 2021

Princeton is not looking good this morning @Kamscan pic.twitter.com/akYnSqgefx — Christan Beharrell (@triden) November 15, 2021