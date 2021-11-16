Опубликованы фото и видео разрушительного наводнения в Канаде

16 ноября 2021, 09:52
Из-за продолжительных ливней в бедственном положении оказалась провинция на западе Канады, передает Zakon.kz.

В канадской провинции Британская Колумбия с субботы идут проливные дожди.

На одной из трасс в ловушке из-за оползня оказались почти 300 человек в 50 автомобилях. Им на помощь прилетел военный вертолет, начата спасательная операция, – сообщает РИА Новости.

Около 7 тыс. человек эвакуируются из затопленного города Мерритт. Об эвакуации местным жителям объявили после того, как из-за наводнения вышли из строя водоочистные станции. Отмечается, что летом городу угрожал природный пожар.

Holy crap! Did I mention how bad it is getting in the Valley? Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls where it is currently closed EB for a Mudslide... #bcstorm #shareyourweather @50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/7kCE4f4RfN


