Мощь ядерного оружия безумна: Трамп призвал страны разоружиться

Видео распространилось через официальный аккаунт Белого дома в Telegram.

POTUS: "It would be great if everybody would get rid of their nuclear weapons. I know Russia and us have by far the most. China will have an equal amount within 4-5 years. It would be great if we could all de-nuclearize because the power of nuclear weapons is crazy." pic.twitter.com/SLyGnl9Inu