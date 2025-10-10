Мощное землетрясение у берегов Филиппин: тревожные кадры

Землетрясение магнитудой 7,4 у берегов острова Минданао на юге Филиппин произошло 10 октября 2025 года. Эпицентр землетрясения находился в 20 км от столицы и крупнейшего города Чили – Сантьяго, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Изначально магнитуду оценивали как 7,4, однако позже она была пересмотрена до 7,6

После основного толчка последовали афтершоки магнитудой 5,9 и 4,9, а также другие более слабые толчки.

Кроме того, после землетрясения Институт вулканологии и сейсмологии Филиппин выпустил предупреждение о цунами.

В социальных сетях очевидцы публикуют кадры с места событий.

6. A 7.6M earthquake struck near Davao City, Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings and mass evacuations. #lindol #sismo_deprem_gempa



Waves up to 3 meters may impact coastal areas. Local authorities urge residents to stay alert. pic.twitter.com/dbONlJUv5x — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) October 10, 2025

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Offshore Davao Oriental, Triggers Tsunami Alerts



Watch the scary visuals from Mapua School in Davao City, Philippines, during the earlier magnitude 7.6 earthquake. #earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/4Qe191ZZpy — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 10, 2025

❗️🌊🇵🇭 – A 7.6-magnitude tectonic earthquake struck offshore Davao Oriental, Philippines, at 9:43 a.m. local time on Thursday, October 10, 2025.



The shallow quake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, had its epicenter at 07.07°N, 127.06°E, southeast of the province.



The Philippine… pic.twitter.com/wpQjtbLjvG — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 10, 2025

❗️⚠️🇵🇭 – A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines on October 10, 2025, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) off Manay town in Davao Oriental province, Mindanao region.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned of potential… pic.twitter.com/D6UiQA2Z6Z — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 10, 2025

Люди выбегали из домов, спасаясь прямо на улицах.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake jolted southern Philippines today, October 10.#LindolPh pic.twitter.com/QpQX3g74Rd — Harbinger 🇺🇦🇫🇷🇹🇼🇵🇭🇻🇦 (@Herr_Oberst45) October 10, 2025

🚨🇵🇭#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

New video as the ⚡️7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Philippines. People can be seen rushing from the Medical Center and buildings as the earthquake lasted for about two minutes. pic.twitter.com/0r8IXhSYnL — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) October 10, 2025

Филиппины относятся к Тихоокеанскому "огненному кольцу" – зоны мощной сейсмической активности, где сосредоточено более половины вулканов мира. Поэтому страна регулярно переживает землетрясения и извержения.

Это уже второе мощное землетрясение за последние две недели – страна еще не оправилась после катастрофы на острове Себу, где магнитуда достигла 6,9. Тогда погибли по меньшей мере 72 человека, сотни были ранены, а тысячи потеряли дома.