#АЭС в Казахстане
#Цены
#Спецпроекты
#Казахмыс
#Интересное
Логотип Новости спорта Новости спорта
+13°
$
541.54
629.16
6.64
Рубрики
Политика
Мир
Происшествия
Статьи
Финансы
Наука
Экономика и бизнес
Мнения
Культура и шоубиз
Спорт
Все о теннисе
Техно
Советы юриста
Советы
Право
Общество
Туризм
Zakon Live:
Репортаж
История успеха
Категории
Бизнес и финансы
Вид деятельности
Время (годы)
География
Город
Даты и праздники
Животные
Имя (личность)
Коронавирус
Медицина
Местоположение
Область
Организация
Партия
Правонарушения
Профессии и люди
Прочие
Район
Регион
Религия и конфессии
События
Спорт и события
Страна
Технологии
Транспорт
Футбольный клуб
Архив новостей
Законодательство РК:
Юристу
Бухгалтеру
Юридический форум
Правовой раздел
Zakon Live:
Репортаж
История успеха
google play apple
  • Светлая тема
  • Темная тема
  • Как в системе
#АЭС в Казахстане
#Цены
#Спецпроекты
#Казахмыс
#Интересное
Логотип Новости спорта Новости спорта
+13°
$
541.54
629.16
6.64
Мир

Мощное землетрясение у берегов Филиппин: тревожные кадры

Сейсмометр, сейсмология, сейсмологи, сейсмограмма, землетрясение, подземные толчки, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 10.10.2025 13:24 Фото: wikimedia/Petr Brož (Czech Academy of Science)
Землетрясение магнитудой 7,4 у берегов острова Минданао на юге Филиппин произошло 10 октября 2025 года. Эпицентр землетрясения находился в 20 км от столицы и крупнейшего города Чили – Сантьяго, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Изначально магнитуду оценивали как 7,4, однако позже она была пересмотрена до 7,6

После основного толчка последовали афтершоки магнитудой 5,9 и 4,9, а также другие более слабые толчки.

Кроме того, после землетрясения Институт вулканологии и сейсмологии Филиппин выпустил предупреждение о цунами.

В социальных сетях очевидцы публикуют кадры с места событий.

Люди выбегали из домов, спасаясь прямо на улицах.

Филиппины относятся к Тихоокеанскому "огненному кольцу" – зоны мощной сейсмической активности, где сосредоточено более половины вулканов мира. Поэтому страна регулярно переживает землетрясения и извержения.

Это уже второе мощное землетрясение за последние две недели – страна еще не оправилась после катастрофы на острове Себу, где магнитуда достигла 6,9. Тогда погибли по меньшей мере 72 человека, сотни были ранены, а тысячи потеряли дома.

Поделитесь новостью
Поделитесь новостью:
Фото Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
Читайте также
Президент Казахстана заявил о катастрофическом снижении доверия между государствами
14:01, Сегодня
Президент Казахстана заявил о катастрофическом снижении доверия между государствами
Церковь пострадала из-за мощного землетрясения на Филиппинах
20:09, 30 сентября 2025
Церковь пострадала из-за мощного землетрясения на Филиппинах
Как жители Турции пережили очередное сильное землетрясение
15:25, 16 октября 2024
Как жители Турции пережили очередное сильное землетрясение
Следите за новостями zakon.kz в:
tiktok yandex instagram google telegram
Если вы видите данное сообщение, значит возникли проблемы с работой системы комментариев. Возможно у вас отключен JavaScript
Последние
Популярные
Сообщите об ошибке на странице
Ошибка в тексте: