Взрывы пейджеров в Ливане прокомментировал Эдвард Сноуден

Эти взрывы он назвал ужасающим прецедентом.

С его слов, мир сейчас становится менее безопасным.

If it were iPhones that were leaving the factory with explosives inside, the media would be a hell of a lot faster to cotton on to what a horrific precedent has been set today. Nothing can justify this. It's a crime. A crime. And everyone in the world is less safe for it.