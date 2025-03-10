#Налоги
Мир

Неописуемые пейзажи развернулись в Китае: весь мир наблюдает

Неописуемые пейзажи развернулись в Китае: весь мир наблюдает, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 10.03.2025 13:49 Фото: pexels
На востоке Китая зацвела сакура. Местные жители и туристы любуются этим ярким зрелищем. Обычно сезон длится около двух недель, поэтому у ценителей прекрасного не так много времени, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Цветение сакуры – это феномен, когда цветы сакуры распускаются и создают прекрасный розовый или белый цветущий покров. Он является одним из самых ярких природных событий.

Символ волшебства и красоты можно застать в Южной Корее, Китае, Франции, Испании, Великобритании и, конечно же, в Японии.

Ну а пока на востоке Китая зацвели тысячи деревьев сакуры. Всего в провинции растет около 10 тысяч деревьев сакуры 42 видов.

Ранее мы рассказывали другую интересную новость из Китая. Там запустят массовое производство летающих автомобилей в 2026 году.

Фото Анастасия Московчук
