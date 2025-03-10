Неописуемые пейзажи развернулись в Китае: весь мир наблюдает

На востоке Китая зацвела сакура. Местные жители и туристы любуются этим ярким зрелищем. Обычно сезон длится около двух недель, поэтому у ценителей прекрасного не так много времени, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Цветение сакуры – это феномен, когда цветы сакуры распускаются и создают прекрасный розовый или белый цветущий покров. Он является одним из самых ярких природных событий.

Символ волшебства и красоты можно застать в Южной Корее, Китае, Франции, Испании, Великобритании и, конечно же, в Японии.

Ну а пока на востоке Китая зацвели тысячи деревьев сакуры. Всего в провинции растет около 10 тысяч деревьев сакуры 42 видов.

Spring is here and Suzhou, China has exploded with Cherry blossoms ✨🌸 Loving the morning walks ✨😍 pic.twitter.com/3vW64oqCSd — Mek 🌸 (@cheriemisfits) March 9, 2025

🌸🌳Sakura is blooming quietly with the warm sunshine...take your family all together into the nature in Damao Ocean Ecological Village. #Sanya #flowers pic.twitter.com/ZjI3VeH8Zh — GoSanya (@GoSanyaOfficial) March 10, 2025

Lingnan: Beauty Beyond Borders | In the #balmy #spring of #March, Dayang International Eco Tourist #Resort in #Jiexi County, #Jieyang City, is blanketed in a spectacular #cherry blossom season. Pink petals burst forth in clusters, painting branches into cotton candy clouds. A… pic.twitter.com/7LbVGXSyPC — Cultural Lingnan (@CulturalLingnan) March 7, 2025

🚈The spring train bound for Chongqing is about to depart again. Please take your seats and enjoy the beautiful scenery of cherry pink sakura outside the window! 🌸#Chongqing #China #Travel #SpringTrain #Sakura #Scenery pic.twitter.com/NeSHZAwjI4 — iChongqing (@iChongqing_CIMC) March 4, 2025

Plum blossoms, cherry blossoms and peach blossoms have burst into full bloom, transforming landscapes across China into a breathtaking sea of color. Visitors are heading outdoors to witness the beauty of spring. The air is filled with the sweet fragrance of blossoms, while birds… pic.twitter.com/Am7kfof94l — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 10, 2025

Ранее мы рассказывали другую интересную новость из Китая. Там запустят массовое производство летающих автомобилей в 2026 году.