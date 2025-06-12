#Народный юрист
Мир

Южную Африку парализовал хаос: снегопад и наводнения унесли жизни 49 человек

снегопад, Южная Африка, 49 погибших, наводнения, масштабные разрушения, хаос, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 12.06.2025 14:28 Фото: pixabay
Непогода, обрушившаяся на Южную Африку, вызвала масштабные разрушения. Из-за снегопадов и последующего наводнения погибли 49 человек, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Спасательные службы круглосуточно работают, а власти призывают жителей не отправляться в путь без крайней необходимости.

По данным портала Africa News, сотни автомобилей в разных провинциях застряли в больших пробках.

Кроме того, паводком снесло автобус с детьми. В результате ДТП погибли шестеро школьников.

Также мощный снегопад привел к отключениям электроэнергии. Без света осталось около полумиллиона домов.

По последним сводкам, стихия унесла жизни 49 человек.

В социальных сетях местные жители активно делятся снимками и видео с места событий.


Стоит отметить, что в ЮАР с июня по август регулярно идет снег, а температура опускается ниже нуля. Также регулярно происходят наводнения, и ученые утверждают, что изменение климата приводит к все более обильным осадкам в регионе.

12 июня 2025 года в Индии потерпел крушение пассажирский самолет, вылетевший из Ахмадабада в Лондон. Крушение произошло недалеко от международного аэропорта имени Сардара Валлаббхаи Пателя примерно через 5 минут после взлета. По предварительной информации, на борту было 242 пассажира.

Фото Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
