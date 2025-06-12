Южную Африку парализовал хаос: снегопад и наводнения унесли жизни 49 человек

Непогода, обрушившаяся на Южную Африку, вызвала масштабные разрушения. Из-за снегопадов и последующего наводнения погибли 49 человек, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Спасательные службы круглосуточно работают, а власти призывают жителей не отправляться в путь без крайней необходимости.

По данным портала Africa News, сотни автомобилей в разных провинциях застряли в больших пробках.

Snow in South Africa! pic.twitter.com/BKITMfYiqe — Amukelani Moyani (@AmukelaniMoyani) June 9, 2025

Кроме того, паводком снесло автобус с детьми. В результате ДТП погибли шестеро школьников.

Также мощный снегопад привел к отключениям электроэнергии. Без света осталось около полумиллиона домов.

По последним сводкам, стихия унесла жизни 49 человек.

В социальных сетях местные жители активно делятся снимками и видео с места событий.

It's a snowy season in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NQOfH2G1gX — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 10, 2025

It is snowing in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nhi94xtzLw — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 9, 2025

Cold and snow in Southern Africa.



In Namibia 🇳🇦, the temperature plunged to -7.9°C at Windhoek Airport [1715 m].

In South Africa 🇿🇦, Sutherland [1458 m] had as low as -10.5°C.

These aren't record temperatures, but it's very cold for this time of year. It snowed in the highlands. pic.twitter.com/QasjWr4iqH — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) June 12, 2025





At least 49 people have died following devastating floods triggered by a fierce cold front sweeping across South Africa, bringing torrential rains and snow.

In the Eastern Cape, the hardest-hit province, flooding has caused widespread destruction—homes washed away, roads closed. pic.twitter.com/wjMkzDIhEB — 3Ktv (@3KtvZim) June 12, 2025

Wow! ❄️ Parts of South Africa woke up to a stunning snowy landscape today as a powerful cold front rolls through. From snow-covered cars to frosted rooftops, nature's putting on a show! Stay warm, SA! #SouthAfrica #Snow #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/8deyQStIOS — Sarcasm Scoop (@sarcasm_scoop) June 10, 2025

Lesotho that is land-locked in South Africa is also covered in snow as the same cold front that has hit South Africa with snowy conditions starting this week, also blankets Lesotho. 🇱🇸#ColdFront #Lesotho ❄️ pic.twitter.com/OvipgRLM20 — All Things Current Affairs (@A_T_C_A) June 9, 2025

Heavy snow (50+ cm) in Eastern Cape, South Africa 🇿🇦



Over 50 cm of snow has blanketed towns such as Barkly East, Rhodes, and Elliot.



Road closures are in effect in several areas due to dangerous driving conditions, and mountain passes remain under close watch. pic.twitter.com/uH3VAPURJZ — Africa View Facts (@AfricaViewFacts) June 10, 2025

Стоит отметить, что в ЮАР с июня по август регулярно идет снег, а температура опускается ниже нуля. Также регулярно происходят наводнения, и ученые утверждают, что изменение климата приводит к все более обильным осадкам в регионе.

