Южную Африку парализовал хаос: снегопад и наводнения унесли жизни 49 человек
Спасательные службы круглосуточно работают, а власти призывают жителей не отправляться в путь без крайней необходимости.
По данным портала Africa News, сотни автомобилей в разных провинциях застряли в больших пробках.
Snow in South Africa! pic.twitter.com/BKITMfYiqe— Amukelani Moyani (@AmukelaniMoyani) June 9, 2025
Кроме того, паводком снесло автобус с детьми. В результате ДТП погибли шестеро школьников.
Также мощный снегопад привел к отключениям электроэнергии. Без света осталось около полумиллиона домов.
По последним сводкам, стихия унесла жизни 49 человек.
В социальных сетях местные жители активно делятся снимками и видео с места событий.
It's a snowy season in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NQOfH2G1gX— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 10, 2025
It is snowing in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nhi94xtzLw— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 9, 2025
Cold and snow in Southern Africa.— Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) June 12, 2025
In Namibia 🇳🇦, the temperature plunged to -7.9°C at Windhoek Airport [1715 m].
In South Africa 🇿🇦, Sutherland [1458 m] had as low as -10.5°C.
These aren't record temperatures, but it's very cold for this time of year. It snowed in the highlands. pic.twitter.com/QasjWr4iqH
At least 49 people have died following devastating floods triggered by a fierce cold front sweeping across South Africa, bringing torrential rains and snow.— 3Ktv (@3KtvZim) June 12, 2025
In the Eastern Cape, the hardest-hit province, flooding has caused widespread destruction—homes washed away, roads closed. pic.twitter.com/wjMkzDIhEB
Wow! ❄️ Parts of South Africa woke up to a stunning snowy landscape today as a powerful cold front rolls through. From snow-covered cars to frosted rooftops, nature's putting on a show! Stay warm, SA! #SouthAfrica #Snow #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/8deyQStIOS— Sarcasm Scoop (@sarcasm_scoop) June 10, 2025
Lesotho that is land-locked in South Africa is also covered in snow as the same cold front that has hit South Africa with snowy conditions starting this week, also blankets Lesotho. 🇱🇸#ColdFront #Lesotho ❄️ pic.twitter.com/OvipgRLM20— All Things Current Affairs (@A_T_C_A) June 9, 2025
Heavy snow (50+ cm) in Eastern Cape, South Africa 🇿🇦— Africa View Facts (@AfricaViewFacts) June 10, 2025
Over 50 cm of snow has blanketed towns such as Barkly East, Rhodes, and Elliot.
Road closures are in effect in several areas due to dangerous driving conditions, and mountain passes remain under close watch. pic.twitter.com/uH3VAPURJZ
Стоит отметить, что в ЮАР с июня по август регулярно идет снег, а температура опускается ниже нуля. Также регулярно происходят наводнения, и ученые утверждают, что изменение климата приводит к все более обильным осадкам в регионе.
