Трамп эвакуирован с мероприятия из-за стрельбы
Причиной эвакуации первого лица Америки стали звуки, напоминающие стрельбу. Инцидент произошел 25 апреля в отеле Washington Hilton в округе Колумбия. Именно там проходило мероприятие, передает CNN.
Breaking: Initial reports say there may have been an assassination attempt on President Trump.@realDonaldTrump #assasinationattempt @whitehousecor pic.twitter.com/DFRCOl5UHn— The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) April 26, 2026
"Произведены выстрелы!" – закричали несколько агентов Секретной службы США.
☄️#BREAKING: Listen CLOSELY you can hear gunshots at the start of clip!— Galaxy News United(GNU) (@GalaxyNewsUnit) April 26, 2026
Trump Survived another would be assassination attempt.
pic.twitter.com/aZKKRdG1KU
"Мелания Трамп, вице-президент Джей Ди Вэнс и члены кабинета Трампа, также присутствовавшие на мероприятии, были спешно выведены", – говорится в публикации.
New video shows U.S. Secret Service evacuating Vice President JD Vance from the venue following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 26, 2026
Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/ObK4HqabFx
Другие подробности выясняются.
🚨 NEW: Rare inside angle from the Correspondents’ Dinner — the moment everything shifts and security moves in. One of the clearest views yet. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ivXMaCZvDD— Mr. Meanor (@JusticeMediaHQ) April 26, 2026
20 апреля министр труда США Лори Чавес-Деремер спешно покинула администрацию президента США Дональда Трампа.