Трамп эвакуирован с мероприятия из-за стрельбы

Президента США Дональда Трампа эвакуировали из-за предполагаемой стрельбы на приеме Ассоциации корреспондентов при Белом доме, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Причиной эвакуации первого лица Америки стали звуки, напоминающие стрельбу. Инцидент произошел 25 апреля в отеле Washington Hilton в округе Колумбия. Именно там проходило мероприятие, передает CNN.

Breaking: Initial reports say there may have been an assassination attempt on President Trump.@realDonaldTrump #assasinationattempt @whitehousecor pic.twitter.com/DFRCOl5UHn — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) April 26, 2026

"Произведены выстрелы!" – закричали несколько агентов Секретной службы США.

☄️#BREAKING: Listen CLOSELY you can hear gunshots at the start of clip!



Trump Survived another would be assassination attempt.



pic.twitter.com/aZKKRdG1KU — Galaxy News United(GNU) (@GalaxyNewsUnit) April 26, 2026

"Мелания Трамп, вице-президент Джей Ди Вэнс и члены кабинета Трампа, также присутствовавшие на мероприятии, были спешно выведены", – говорится в публикации.

New video shows U.S. Secret Service evacuating Vice President JD Vance from the venue following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/ObK4HqabFx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 26, 2026

Другие подробности выясняются.

🚨 NEW: Rare inside angle from the Correspondents’ Dinner — the moment everything shifts and security moves in. One of the clearest views yet. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ivXMaCZvDD — Mr. Meanor (@JusticeMediaHQ) April 26, 2026

20 апреля министр труда США Лори Чавес-Деремер спешно покинула администрацию президента США Дональда Трампа.