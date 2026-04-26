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Мир

Трамп эвакуирован с мероприятия из-за стрельбы

Покушение на Трампа, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 26.04.2026 06:14 Фото: flickr/White House
Президента США Дональда Трампа эвакуировали из-за предполагаемой стрельбы на приеме Ассоциации корреспондентов при Белом доме, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Причиной эвакуации первого лица Америки стали звуки, напоминающие стрельбу. Инцидент произошел 25 апреля в отеле Washington Hilton в округе Колумбия. Именно там проходило мероприятие, передает CNN.

"Произведены выстрелы!" – закричали несколько агентов Секретной службы США.
"Мелания Трамп, вице-президент Джей Ди Вэнс и члены кабинета Трампа, также присутствовавшие на мероприятии, были спешно выведены", – говорится в публикации.

Другие подробности выясняются.

20 апреля министр труда США Лори Чавес-Деремер спешно покинула администрацию президента США Дональда Трампа.

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