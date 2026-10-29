Дороги под водой и двухметровые волны: Пхукет накрыло мощное наводнение

На одном из самых популярных курортов Таиланда – Пхукете – в ночь с 25 на 26 октября 2026 года прошли сильные ливни и началось наводнение. Уже 29 октября на острове объявили красный (максимальный) уровень опасности, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным издания The Phuket News, сильные ливни привели к затоплению улиц и дорог в 21 точке острова. Сложная ситуация сохраняется в районах Патонг, Карон, Ката, Чалонг, Раваи и Пхукет-Таун.

Кроме того, несколько ключевых перекрестков и дорог стали полностью непроходимы для легковых машин и скутеров.

Flooding in Phuket today. Water up to calf level, motorbikes stalled, and locals just stepped in to push, lift and guide, no one organizing, no one complaining, many smiling. Floods can swamp streets, but not kindness 🙏 #Phuket #Thailand https://t.co/1yZrWOyG8d — 烤！🍠 (@XiaoMingfmqq) October 28, 2026

Phuket is going underwater — torrential rains have turned the streets of the Thai resort into raging rivers. Rushing torrents of water, mud and rocks are sweeping away cars and mopeds, flooding homes and hotels. The tourist hotspot of Patong has been hit hardest, with around 143 mm of rain falling in 24 hours. The water is now receding, but the risk of further flooding and landslides remains until October 28. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 27, 2026

Thailand: Flash floods and mudslides hit Phuket after torrential overnight rain. Rainfall reached 142.8mm in 24 hours at one monitoring station. All three districts have been affected, with more heavy rain forecast. https://t.co/6j4WfO0RYM — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 26, 2026

THAILAND | FLASH FLOOD HITS PATONG 📍 Patong, Phuket, Thailand | 📅 Oct 26, 2026 Heavy overnight rain triggered flash flooding in Patong, with muddy floodwater rushing through streets, swamping shops and sweeping vehicles. No major injuries reported so far. https://t.co/ryQA9jXB6W — 🥷🏽 (@Whi_rlz) October 26, 2026

Также из-за грозовой зоны и двухметровых волн владельцам лодок строго запретили выходить в море.

📍 Patong, Phuket, Thailand | 28/10/2026 Chest-deep floodwater submerges roads, cars underwater as residents wade to safety. Avoid low-lying areas. https://t.co/X2e2wVAnWr — 🥷🏽 (@Whi_rlz) October 28, 2026

📍 Patong, Phuket, Thailand – 28/10/2026 Monsoon rains cause major flooding on Patong roads, vehicles wade through knee-deep water as traffic comes to a standstill. Emergency vehicles on scene. Stay safe and avoid flooded routes. https://t.co/EBRpK83A7O — 🥷🏽 (@Whi_rlz) October 28, 2026

Власти Пхукет-Тауна, как гласит публикация Nation Thailand, из-за красного уровня призвали жителей и туристов срочно переместить автомобили, ценные вещи и электроприборы на возвышенности, особенно в районах вдоль канала Банг Яй, уровень воды в котором критически вырос.

🚨 BREAKING 🇹🇭 | Phuket floods again as Patong streets turn into rivers Red flood alert at 7:40am as Bang Yai Canal surged; Patong flooded for the 2nd time in 5 days, 10 provinces on flood watch. More rain could push the canal into homes. #PhuketFloods #Thailand https://t.co/O4YjJ6REx6 — Notif News (@NotifNews1) October 29, 2026

20 октября сообщалось, что смертельно опасные медузы заполонили популярный курорт.