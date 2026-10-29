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Мир

Дороги под водой и двухметровые волны: Пхукет накрыло мощное наводнение

машины, вода, деревья, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 29.10.2026 15:05 Фото: pexels
На одном из самых популярных курортов Таиланда – Пхукете – в ночь с 25 на 26 октября 2026 года прошли сильные ливни и началось наводнение. Уже 29 октября на острове объявили красный (максимальный) уровень опасности, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным издания The Phuket News, сильные ливни привели к затоплению улиц и дорог в 21 точке острова. Сложная ситуация сохраняется в районах Патонг, Карон, Ката, Чалонг, Раваи и Пхукет-Таун.

Кроме того, несколько ключевых перекрестков и дорог стали полностью непроходимы для легковых машин и скутеров.

Также из-за грозовой зоны и двухметровых волн владельцам лодок строго запретили выходить в море.

Власти Пхукет-Тауна, как гласит публикация Nation Thailand, из-за красного уровня призвали жителей и туристов срочно переместить автомобили, ценные вещи и электроприборы на возвышенности, особенно в районах вдоль канала Банг Яй, уровень воды в котором критически вырос.

20 октября сообщалось, что смертельно опасные медузы заполонили популярный курорт.

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Фото Анастасия Московчук
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