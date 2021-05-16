В Индии молния убила 18 слонов

16 мая 2021, 13:03
Фото: nat-geo.ru

Молния убила стадо из 18 слонов во время шторма в Индии, сообщает zakon.kz.

Трупы животных в лесу обнаружили жители близлежащей деревни. Слоны были найдены в провинции Гувахати, штат Ассам.

Правительство штата распорядилось провести тщательное расследование.

Предварительный отчет предполагает, что смерть могла быть вызвана ударами молнии, хотя нам необходимо выяснить с помощью судебно-медицинских экспертиз, могла ли быть какая-либо другая причина, такая как отравление или болезнь, — уточнил министр лесов и дикой природы Ассама Паримал Суклабайдья.


Читайте новости zakon.kz в
Показать комментарии

Популярное

все топ новости

НОВОСТИ

сообщить об ошибке
Сообщить об ошибке
Текст с ошибкой:
Комментарий:

Хотите быть в курсе важных новостей?