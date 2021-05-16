В Индии молния убила 18 слонов

Молния убила стадо из 18 слонов во время шторма в Индии, сообщает zakon.kz.
Трупы животных в лесу обнаружили жители близлежащей деревни. Слоны были найдены в провинции Гувахати, штат Ассам.
Indian authorities investigating the deaths of at least 18 elephants. Leading conservationist raises doubts that the herd was killed by lightninghttps://t.co/cVNxXYeqaP pic.twitter.com/aiH974M2TR— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 14, 2021
Правительство штата распорядилось провести тщательное расследование.
This is???? ,the carcasses of 18 elephants were killed in lightning strikes on a hill in Assam's Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district. pic.twitter.com/pcw7hNQrvU— Garima Gupta (@guptagarima221) May 14, 2021
Предварительный отчет предполагает, что смерть могла быть вызвана ударами молнии, хотя нам необходимо выяснить с помощью судебно-медицинских экспертиз, могла ли быть какая-либо другая причина, такая как отравление или болезнь, — уточнил министр лесов и дикой природы Ассама Паримал Суклабайдья.
It's very disheartening to see such images. Really saddened by the death of 18 Elephants in Assam.— Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 14, 2021
Exact cause of death will be ascertained after the detailed investigation.
It must have been a large herd of Female Elephants moving across their corridor. pic.twitter.com/kdoEow0731
Хотите быть в курсе важных новостей?