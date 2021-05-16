В Индии молния убила 18 слонов

Молния убила стадо из 18 слонов во время шторма в Индии, сообщает zakon.kz.

Трупы животных в лесу обнаружили жители близлежащей деревни. Слоны были найдены в провинции Гувахати, штат Ассам.

Indian authorities investigating the deaths of at least 18 elephants. Leading conservationist raises doubts that the herd was killed by lightning https://t.co/cVNxXYeqaP pic.twitter.com/aiH974M2TR

Правительство штата распорядилось провести тщательное расследование.

This is???? ,the carcasses of 18 elephants were killed in lightning strikes on a hill in Assam's Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district. pic.twitter.com/pcw7hNQrvU

It's very disheartening to see such images. Really saddened by the death of 18 Elephants in Assam.



Exact cause of death will be ascertained after the detailed investigation.



It must have been a large herd of Female Elephants moving across their corridor. pic.twitter.com/kdoEow0731