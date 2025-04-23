#Торговые войны
Мир

В Стамбуле произошло мощное землетрясение

Стамбул, землетрясение, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 23.04.2025 15:17 Фото: pexels
В среду, 23 апреля 2025 года, землетрясение магнитудой 6,2 произошло в Стамбуле. Тектонические колебания ощущались в разных районах турецкого мегаполиса и вызвали панику у населения, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным телеканала TRT, инцидент зафиксирован около 14:50 (по времени Астаны).

Также сказано, что толчки ощущались в ряде районов Стамбула и Бурсы.

Данных о разрушениях и пострадавших пока нет.

Материал по теме

, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 23.04.2025 15:17
Кадры последствий сильного землетрясения в Таджикистане

19 апреля 2025 года сильное землетрясение произошло в Афганистане. В Казахстане ощутимости не было, зато его почувствовали в Узбекистане.

Фото Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
