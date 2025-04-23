В Стамбуле произошло мощное землетрясение
По данным телеканала TRT, инцидент зафиксирован около 14:50 (по времени Астаны).
Footage shows crowds fleeing after a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul's Silivri district in northern Turkey on Wednesday afternoon pic.twitter.com/wg4Eg1ZATV— The New Region (@thenewregion) April 23, 2025
Moment of 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul captured on security camera footage pic.twitter.com/vLfFrF6dge— Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) April 23, 2025
#sondakika istanbul’da meydana gelen 6.2 depremin görüntüleri çok kötü sallanmış. #deprem #silivri— Serdar (@SZmedya) April 23, 2025
pic.twitter.com/fdRYbeHVot
Также сказано, что толчки ощущались в ряде районов Стамбула и Бурсы.
Video shows a building shaking after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul's Silivri district in northern Turkey on Wednesday afternoon— The New Region (@thenewregion) April 23, 2025
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that all teams of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and relevant… pic.twitter.com/owiYbQL7n4
A huge earthquake #deprem has just struck Istanbul. It was captured live on air.pic.twitter.com/PAq89RvoXx— Dakta Weather (@daktaoweka) April 23, 2025
Данных о разрушениях и пострадавших пока нет.
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul at 12:49 pm, epicentered in Silivri and felt as far as Eskisehir—citizens rush to streets after tremor pic.twitter.com/032H1UI83L— Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) April 23, 2025
Sea of Marmara during the 6.2 earthquake in Istanbul, Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/rULMOOf1WI— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 23, 2025
