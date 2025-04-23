В Стамбуле произошло мощное землетрясение

В среду, 23 апреля 2025 года, землетрясение магнитудой 6,2 произошло в Стамбуле. Тектонические колебания ощущались в разных районах турецкого мегаполиса и вызвали панику у населения, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным телеканала TRT, инцидент зафиксирован около 14:50 (по времени Астаны).

Footage shows crowds fleeing after a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul's Silivri district in northern Turkey on Wednesday afternoon pic.twitter.com/wg4Eg1ZATV — The New Region (@thenewregion) April 23, 2025

Moment of 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul captured on security camera footage pic.twitter.com/vLfFrF6dge — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) April 23, 2025

Также сказано, что толчки ощущались в ряде районов Стамбула и Бурсы.

Video shows a building shaking after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul's Silivri district in northern Turkey on Wednesday afternoon



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that all teams of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and relevant… pic.twitter.com/owiYbQL7n4 — The New Region (@thenewregion) April 23, 2025

A huge earthquake #deprem has just struck Istanbul. It was captured live on air.pic.twitter.com/PAq89RvoXx — Dakta Weather (@daktaoweka) April 23, 2025

Данных о разрушениях и пострадавших пока нет.

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul at 12:49 pm, epicentered in Silivri and felt as far as Eskisehir—citizens rush to streets after tremor pic.twitter.com/032H1UI83L — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) April 23, 2025

Sea of Marmara during the 6.2 earthquake in Istanbul, Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/rULMOOf1WI — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 23, 2025

19 апреля 2025 года сильное землетрясение произошло в Афганистане. В Казахстане ощутимости не было, зато его почувствовали в Узбекистане.