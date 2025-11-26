#АЭС в Казахстане
Мир

Шокирующие кадры из Гонконга: комплекс из 2000 квартир охвачен огнем

Пожарный, пожарные, пожарная служба, тушение пожара, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 26.11.2025 17:34 Фото: Zakon.kz
26 ноября 2025 года в жилом комплексе Wang Fuk Court в Гонконге вспыхнул пожар. В результате погибли четыре человека, включая пожарного, минимум пять человек получили ранения, многие люди остаются в ловушке, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным из местных СМИ, пламя очень быстро распространялось – во многом из‑за деревянных/бамбуковых строительных лесов (обычной конструкции при ремонте зданий в Гонконге), которые сильно ускорили распространение огня.

На территории жилого комплекса Wang Fuk Court находятся девять зданий, в которых располагается 1,9 тысячи квартир. На данный момент в жилом комплексе проходит реновация. Всего там живет около 4 тысяч человек.

Также сообщается, что это первый пожар пятого уровня в Гонконге за последние 17 лет.

Ранее мы сообщали, что раритетный "Жигули" спасли из пылающей СТО в Алматы.

Фото Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
