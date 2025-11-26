Шокирующие кадры из Гонконга: комплекс из 2000 квартир охвачен огнем
По данным из местных СМИ, пламя очень быстро распространялось – во многом из‑за деревянных/бамбуковых строительных лесов (обычной конструкции при ремонте зданий в Гонконге), которые сильно ускорили распространение огня.
A major fire broke out this afternoon and is still burning at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 26, 2025
At least 4 people have died, and several others – including firefighters – have been injured. pic.twitter.com/EgidZV07zC
At least four people died and another five were injured after fire ripped through numerous blocks of a Tai Po housing estate.— Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) November 26, 2025
One of those killed was a firefighter tackling the No 4 alarm blaze at Wang Fuk Court.
RTHK: https://t.co/cdBt9emKSm pic.twitter.com/2zKpyDFlRU
На территории жилого комплекса Wang Fuk Court находятся девять зданий, в которых располагается 1,9 тысячи квартир. На данный момент в жилом комплексе проходит реновация. Всего там живет около 4 тысяч человек.
UPDATE: The Fire Services Department raised the alert for the deadly Tai Po blaze to a No. 5 alarm – the highest – at 6:22pm. As of 6pm, five people are dead, three are in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a stable condition. Full updates:… pic.twitter.com/bafLo0rp0f— Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) November 26, 2025
At least four people are dead and three others are injured after a major fire engulfed a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, with photos and video from the scene appearing to show serious damage to several buildings. https://t.co/bXXM22GCfQ pic.twitter.com/NmGhkKHcY0— ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2025
Также сообщается, что это первый пожар пятого уровня в Гонконге за последние 17 лет.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2025
Major fire erupts in several buildings of a high-rise residential complex in Hung Fuk Court in Hong Kong.
Many people are trapped in the buildings as firefighters battle the intense flames. pic.twitter.com/3ZV6JHqB21
