Шокирующие кадры из Гонконга: комплекс из 2000 квартир охвачен огнем

26 ноября 2025 года в жилом комплексе Wang Fuk Court в Гонконге вспыхнул пожар. В результате погибли четыре человека, включая пожарного, минимум пять человек получили ранения, многие люди остаются в ловушке, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным из местных СМИ, пламя очень быстро распространялось – во многом из‑за деревянных/бамбуковых строительных лесов (обычной конструкции при ремонте зданий в Гонконге), которые сильно ускорили распространение огня.

A major fire broke out this afternoon and is still burning at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China.



At least 4 people have died, and several others – including firefighters – have been injured. pic.twitter.com/EgidZV07zC — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 26, 2025

At least four people died and another five were injured after fire ripped through numerous blocks of a Tai Po housing estate.



One of those killed was a firefighter tackling the No 4 alarm blaze at Wang Fuk Court.



RTHK: https://t.co/cdBt9emKSm pic.twitter.com/2zKpyDFlRU — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) November 26, 2025

На территории жилого комплекса Wang Fuk Court находятся девять зданий, в которых располагается 1,9 тысячи квартир. На данный момент в жилом комплексе проходит реновация. Всего там живет около 4 тысяч человек.

UPDATE: The Fire Services Department raised the alert for the deadly Tai Po blaze to a No. 5 alarm – the highest – at 6:22pm. As of 6pm, five people are dead, three are in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a stable condition. Full updates:… pic.twitter.com/bafLo0rp0f — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) November 26, 2025

At least four people are dead and three others are injured after a major fire engulfed a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, with photos and video from the scene appearing to show serious damage to several buildings. https://t.co/bXXM22GCfQ pic.twitter.com/NmGhkKHcY0 — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2025

Также сообщается, что это первый пожар пятого уровня в Гонконге за последние 17 лет.

BREAKING:



Major fire erupts in several buildings of a high-rise residential complex in Hung Fuk Court in Hong Kong.



Many people are trapped in the buildings as firefighters battle the intense flames. pic.twitter.com/3ZV6JHqB21 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2025

Ранее мы сообщали, что раритетный "Жигули" спасли из пылающей СТО в Алматы.