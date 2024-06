С радаров пропал самолет с вице-президентом Малави

Об этом пишет издание Somali Institute of Chinese Studies в Twitter.

Off the radar! A plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima & nine officials has gone missing after leaving the capital, Lilongwe, 10 AM this morning. The sad part is African media is all quiet, no statements of concern from African leaders. Wake up Africa. #Malawi pic.twitter.com/y8iMdtXHbv