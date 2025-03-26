Южная Корея в огне: страшные кадры разбушевавшейся стихии

Лесные пожары охватили юго-восток Южной Кореи. Огонь вспыхнул 21 марта 2025 года в уезде Санчхон (250 км от Сеула) и благодаря сильному ветру быстро перекинулся на соседние регионы. Природная стихия уже унесла жизни 18 человек, один пропал без вести, сообщает Zakon.kz.

На борьбу со стихией направлены 242 вертолета и более 6 тысяч военнослужащих.

At least 18 people killed as multiple wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, with thousands of firefighters aided by military deployed to contain one of country's worst forest fires in decades pic.twitter.com/5FadI2nLWk — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 26, 2025

Власти говорят, что более 70% всех возгораний начались из-за небрежности людей.

Wildfires that blazed over the weekend in South Korea have caused "unprecedented damage," acting president Han Duck-soo said. pic.twitter.com/HLSXinWkbA — DW News (@dwnews) March 26, 2025

South Korea on fire: horrific fires engulf the country, evacuating about 1.5 thousand people

A total of 27 fires have been recorded in the country, with the 6 regions.

I will never believe that such many fires occurred naturally.🧐 pic.twitter.com/wWQDvhSo66 — Gennady Simanovsky (@GennadySimanovs) March 23, 2025

Так, по словам исполняющего обязанности президента Хана Док Су, пожары уже уничтожили 17 000 гектаров леса и 209 домов и фабрик.

Deadly #wildfires continue to rage in southeastern #SouthKorea. The death toll has risen to 22, including four firefighters. Over 14,000 hectares have burned. #fire pic.twitter.com/72JSgWHeFA — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 26, 2025

Также он назвал эти пожары "самыми страшными" в истории страны.

Wildfires spread across South Korea's southeastern region, forcing the evacuation of thousands of inmates from local prisons and causing residents to flee their homes https://t.co/rVfln8ps3z pic.twitter.com/cLwijh9wwF — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2025

Кроме того, огонь уничтожил древний храм Гоун, построенный в 681 году.

🚨SEOUL (@CNN) — Worst Wildfires in South Korea’s History — This is what remains of the Gounsa Temple, more than 1,300 years old. It’s registered as a national treasure, now destroyed. The scene Wednesday in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province. pic.twitter.com/FDhMagdZBg — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) March 26, 2025

Сегодня, 26 марта, стало известно о том, что вертолет, задействованный в тушении лесных пожаров, разбился в горной местности в уезде Ыйсон. Пилот вертолета погиб на месте. Об этом изданию AFP рассказали в местной пожарной службе.

По последним данным, из района бедствия эвакуированы почти 27 тыс. человек. Распространению пожаров способствовал сильный ветер и сухая погода.

