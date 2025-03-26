#Недвижимость
Мир

Южная Корея в огне: страшные кадры разбушевавшейся стихии

Южная Корея пожар лес масштабы, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 26.03.2025 14:49 Фото: pixabay
Лесные пожары охватили юго-восток Южной Кореи. Огонь вспыхнул 21 марта 2025 года в уезде Санчхон (250 км от Сеула) и благодаря сильному ветру быстро перекинулся на соседние регионы. Природная стихия уже унесла жизни 18 человек, один пропал без вести, сообщает Zakon.kz.

На борьбу со стихией направлены 242 вертолета и более 6 тысяч военнослужащих.

Власти говорят, что более 70% всех возгораний начались из-за небрежности людей.

Так, по словам исполняющего обязанности президента Хана Док Су, пожары уже уничтожили 17 000 гектаров леса и 209 домов и фабрик.

Также он назвал эти пожары "самыми страшными" в истории страны.

Кроме того, огонь уничтожил древний храм Гоун, построенный в 681 году.

Сегодня, 26 марта, стало известно о том, что вертолет, задействованный в тушении лесных пожаров, разбился в горной местности в уезде Ыйсон. Пилот вертолета погиб на месте. Об этом изданию AFP рассказали в местной пожарной службе.

Материал по теме

, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 26.03.2025 14:49
Режим ЧП объявили в Южной Корее из-за лесных пожаров

По последним данным, из района бедствия эвакуированы почти 27 тыс. человек. Распространению пожаров способствовал сильный ветер и сухая погода.

22 марта мощный взрыв произошел на АЗС в Туркестанской области, два человека погибли, еще трое получили ожоги.

Фото Анастасия Московчук
Анастасия Московчук
