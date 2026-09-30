Как пишет Est Républicain, во Франции старшеклассники вышли на массовые протесты. Причинами они называют переполненные классы, нехватку учителей и школьных медработников – их требование улучшить условия обучения.

По данным Министерства образования, во вторник, 29 сентября 2026 года, акции или нарушения были зафиксированы как минимум в 338 лицеях по всей стране. Акции сопровождаются поджогами и применением физической силы. В некоторых учебных заведениях отменили занятия на неопределенный срок.

Движение началось 17 сентября 2026 года в лицее Сен-Экзюпери в Кретее, где ученики протестовали из-за нехватки учителей. В последующие дни протесты охватили другие города.

🇫🇷|France is burning, yet the airwaves are silent. On September 29, 2026, a nationwide strike erupted across France’s public sector. More than 170 demonstrations swept through 91 departments, stretching from Paris to Marseille and Lille to Toulouse. This was no minor affair. Eight major unions CGT, FO, CFDT, UNSA, FSU, Solidaires, CFE-CGC, and FA-FP united as never before to speak with a single voice: "Enough is enough." 💥 The Source of Outrage: France has a civil service workforce of 5.7 million. Today, 40% of them including primary school teachers.have put down their chalk. Between 5,000 and 10,000 firefighters have converged on Paris from across the country. Staff from hospitals, local governments, and the national employment agency have all joined the fray. Notably, this marks the first time since 2018 that all ten unions representing the national employment agency have issued a joint call to strike. The march in Paris set off from Place de la République at 2:00 PM, passing through Place de la Bastille before arriving at Place de la Nation. Firefighters followed their own separate route, starting at Place d'Italie and eventually merging with the main procession. 🎯 The Core Demand: In its 2027 budget, the government announced yet another freeze on the civil service "index point".the key metric that determines public sector wages. This freeze means that real wages continue to shrink in the face of inflation. The union's statement was uncompromising: "The continued deterioration of working conditions, the stagnation of wages in the face of persistent inflation, and the defense of our social rights demand an unequivocal collective response. Current arbitration decisions must no longer come at the expense of employees, public service workers, and our pensions." Natacha Pommet of the CGT said at the union's headquarters in Montreuil: "It’s going to be a 'Black Day.' We’re going to show them what France looks like without public services." Marylise Léon, General Secretary of the CFDT, stated on France 2: "Public service workers feel deep anger; they are fed up with the 'civil servant bashing.' There are issues regarding pay and recognition." 🔥 Context: High School Student Uprisings and Government Crackdowns This strike is not an isolated event. A week ago, high school students began blockading schools to protest overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and dilapidated facilities. By September 28, around 180 schools had been blockaded, 164 people arrested, and at least 27 injured—including 12 security personnel, 12 students, and 3 school staff members. One female student suffered injuries to her hands and face after being splashed with hydrochloric acid. Fireworks were thrown at police officers. Fifteen high schools were vandalized, with repair costs already reaching €200,000. Prime Minister Lecornu accused the far-left party *La France Insoumise* (LFI) of "irresponsibly inciting" the protests. LFI leader Mélenchon hit back, claiming the government had "ordered a crackdown." Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France region, alleged that LFI had issued a call to "smash up your high school." 📺 What’s on TV? Are you in France? Turn on the TV. TF1. France 2. BFM TV. LCI. Look at what they’re broadcasting. Not the 170 demonstrations. Not the 40% of teachers on strike. Not the 5,000 to 10,000 firefighters marching through the streets of Paris. They are broadcasting "violence." They are broadcasting stories about "hydrochloric acid." They are broadcasting stories about "fireworks." They are broadcasting stories about "15 high schools vandalized." They are broadcasting Lecornu condemning LFI. They are broadcasting Mélenchon’s accusations of "repression." They are broadcasting the war of words between politicians. "Violence" is news. "Anger" is not. "Vandalism" is news. "Wage freezes" are not. "Who is to blame" is news. "Why there is anger" is not. The media has turned a strike about survival into a debate about "order."