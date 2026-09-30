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Поджоги и выстрелы по сотрудникам лицеев: протесты старшеклассников охватили Францию

Люди, Франция, протесты, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 30.09.2026 06:09 Фото: pexels
Французские старшеклассники устроили беспорядки по всей стране, они срывают занятия и устраивают поджоги из-за недовольства учебным процессом, сообщает Zakon.kz.

Как пишет Est Républicain, во Франции старшеклассники вышли на массовые протесты. Причинами они называют переполненные классы, нехватку учителей и школьных медработников – их требование улучшить условия обучения.

По данным Министерства образования, во вторник, 29 сентября 2026 года, акции или нарушения были зафиксированы как минимум в 338 лицеях по всей стране. Акции сопровождаются поджогами и применением физической силы. В некоторых учебных заведениях отменили занятия на неопределенный срок.

Движение началось 17 сентября 2026 года в лицее Сен-Экзюпери в Кретее, где ученики протестовали из-за нехватки учителей. В последующие дни протесты охватили другие города.

Издание Le Parisien сообщает, что министр национального образования Франции Эдуар Жеффре осудил "неподдающееся оправданию насилие". По его словам, во время акций пострадали как минимум 10 сотрудников учебных заведений и несколько учеников. Среди них – учитель, которого "ударили", и директор лицея, "пострадавший от выстрела из минометного устройства".

По предварительной информации, правоохранители задержали около 50 человек, 34 из них были помещены под стражу.

В турецкой провинции Ван ученица седьмого класса пришла в школу с помповым ружьем. Инцидент произошел в школе в районе Тушба.

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