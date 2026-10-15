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Мир

Погибшие и рекордные за 40 лет осадки: Стамбул пережил страшную ночь потопа

собор, река, Стамбул, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 15.10.2026 17:10 Фото: pexels
Стамбул – крупнейший город Турции – затопило в ночь с 14 на 15 октября 2026 года из-за мощнейшего ливня, сообщает Zakon.kz.

По данным местных властей, в городе побит рекорд 1985 года по выпавшим за день осадкам.

К сожалению, сильные ливни и шторм привели к гибели троих человек. Так, 14-летний подросток погиб от удара током, наступив в лужу в парке. 34-летний мужчина потерял равновесие, пытаясь перейти затопленную дорогу, ударился головой о бордюр и позднее умер в больнице. Возле городского парка спасатели обнаружили тело еще одного человека. Предположительно, его унесло потоком воды. Личность погибшего устанавливают.

К ликвидации последствий стихии, по данным издания РБК, в городе привлечено более 8 тыс. человек и 2 тыс. единиц техники.

Материал по теме

, фото - Новости Zakon.kz от 15.10.2026 17:10
Казахстанцы смогут чаще летать в Турцию

11 октября 2026 года новое внезапное наводнение вновь разрушило дома вдоль реки в центральной части Непала, жителей эвакуировали на вертолете.

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